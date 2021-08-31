Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Surgery to tackle obesity should be performed earlier, study suggests

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 7.46pm
Weight loss surgery patients in Scotland are older and have a higher BMI (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Weight loss surgery patients in Scotland are older and have a higher BMI (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Weight loss surgery is being performed too late in Scotland, with severely obese patients having a quality of life similar to people dying of cancer, a study has suggested.

The research was led by the Universities of Glasgow and Lancaster.

It found people being assessed for weight loss surgery in Scotland are older and have a higher Body Mass Index (BMI) than the international average.

Patients who were oldest and had the highest BMI had a quality of life that was equivalent to cancer patients receiving palliative care, the study found.

The researchers said the commissioning of weight loss surgery, also known as bariatric surgery, appears to be a low priority within the NHS.

Those receiving surgery generally do so after years of alternative treatments, at a point when their BMI is extremely high and they are 47 years old on average.

Jennifer Logue, professor of metabolic medicine at the University of Lancaster, said: “Our findings demonstrate that we need to act much earlier to ensure that people with severe obesity are not significantly disabled by the time they are receiving treatment.

“We also need more research to understand the health effects, as well as the best treatment of very severe obesity.

“Policy makers must consider the health and care needs of these individuals and invest to provide increased access to effective weight management.”

The study looked at 445 people scheduled for bariatric surgery at 14 surgery centres in Scotland. The patients were recruited between 2013 and 2016.

The research is published in BMJ Open.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier