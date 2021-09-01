Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS board looks to recruit volunteers to help Covid-19 hit families

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 2.58pm
The health board is looking for more volunteers (NHS Greater Glasgow an Clyde/PA)
One of Scotland’s largest hospitals has appealed for volunteers to help Covid-19 patients connect with their families.

Amid a surge in cases of the virus in Scotland, Glasgow Royal Infirmary has reintroduced essential visiting only in its older nightingale wards, which have open accommodation for patients.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said the layout in these wards makes social distancing and the separation of patients and visitors more challenging.

The health board has introduced a Give and Go service that provides visitors a place where they can leave fresh clothes or other essential items for their loved ones in the wards.

Louise Colquhoun, volunteer service manager at NHSGGC, said: “While we are sorry to see some restrictions on hospital visiting being re-introduced at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, we’re delighted that our volunteers are ready, once again, to step up to provide a lifeline connection for patients and their loved ones.

“We are still looking to recruit more volunteers to join the team and we would welcome applications from outgoing, friendly people who want to help others during a difficult and unprecedented time.

“You only need to commit to three hours per week and you will be warmly welcomed on to our Give and Go family at GRI.”

The volunteers work Monday to Friday between noon and 5pm.

