Family in ‘deep mourning at tragic and sudden loss’ as man dies after incident

The family of a man who died after an incident in South Lanarkshire have said they are in “deep mourning” after the “tragic and sudden loss”.

David Devine, 40, from Belshill, North Lanarkshire, died in hospital more than a week after he was injured in an incident on Friday August 20, said Police Scotland.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged over the death and was due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Tuesday, Police Scotland said in a statement issued on Wednesday evening.

David Devine (Family Handout/PA)

Mr Devine was injured at around 10.30pm on August 20 in Glen Avenue, Larkhall, the force said.

He was taken to the Golden Jubilee Hospital in Clydebank but died on Sunday.

A family statement issued by police on behalf of his mother, who was not named, said: “We are in deep mourning because of the tragic and sudden loss of my darling son.

“I sincerely request that our privacy is respected at this time.”