Thursday, September 2nd 2021
News / Scotland

Van driver dies and lorry driver seriously injured in head-on crash

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 7.10pm
Police are investigating the crash (David Cheskin/PA)
A man has died and another has been seriously injured after a head-on collision between a van and a lorry.

The fatal crash came at around 9.30am on Wednesday on the A6091 Melrose bypass in the Scottish Borders, under a mile from Borders General Hospital, said Police Scotland.

The 42-year-old driver of the silver Vauxhall Vivaro van died at the scene, while the driver of the red articulated lorry, 53, was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh seriously injured.

Road policing officer Sergeant John Lang said: “We have spoken to several people already who have witnessed this crash but are still keen to speak to anyone else who witnessed it and have not yet spoken to police.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 0736 of September 1.

