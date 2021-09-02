Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man who choked police officer jailed for six years

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 1.28pm
John Dow was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday (PA)
A man who choked a police officer has been jailed for six years, the Crown Office has said.

John Dow, 36, attacked Pc Paul Gavan when he and a colleague responded to a disturbance in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, on July 26 last year.

Dow grabbed the officer by the neck as he attempted to arrest him in Mitchell Street and they fell into a hedge, where he continued choking and punching the 33-year-old.

The officer’s colleague called for back-up and tried to intervene but Pc Gavan lost consciousness shortly before other police arrived.

Dow, from Coatbridge, then grabbed another police officer around the neck when he let go of Pc Gavan, before being arrested.

Dow was initially accused of attempting to murder the police officer but pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of assault to severe injury and danger of life, as well as a separate assault to injury.

He pleaded guilty at the High Court in Glasgow last month ahead of trial and was sentenced at the same court on Thursday.

David Green, procurator fiscal for homicide and major crime, said: “John Dow carried out a brutal and sustained attack on a police officer who was simply doing his job. The sentence imposed today reflects the gravity of the offences committed.

“Assaults on police officers are taken extremely seriously and prosecutors will take action to protect their safety.

“We work closely with Police Scotland to ensure the effective investigation and prosecution of these offences.”

