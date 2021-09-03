Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Gold jewellery and watches worth £200,000 stolen in spate of housebreakings

By Press Association
September 3 2021, 10.52am
Police Scotland are investigating the break-ins as part of Operation Suitcase (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Thieves have stolen gold jewellery and watches worth a total of £200,000 in a spate of housebreakings across Scotland.

In a 10-day spree starting on August 21, 14 homes were targeted spanning Beith, Bathgate, Stranraer, Cambuslang, Paisley, Stepps, East Kilbride and Glasgow.

Police want to trace a gun-metal grey Cupra Ateca car, believed to have been in the area of each crime which they think is likely being used by the suspects.

Police Scotland are investigating the linked crimes as part of Operation Suitcase, launched in response to a significant number of Asian homes being broken into and high-value gold and other expensive items being stolen.

Detective Sergeant Allan MacInnes said: “As a result of each of these incidents, the homeowners have been left devastated at the theft of their belongings and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry as we look to identify the culprits and trace the stolen items.

“We would ask that anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity in the affected areas between August 21 and 31, or who can help us locate the grey Cupra Ateca and its occupants, contacts police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any other information relevant to our ongoing investigation should also get in touch.”

He said the public has a “vital role” in helping prevent crime by storing their valuables safely out of sight and ensuring all doors and windows are secured when the home is empty.

DS MacInnes added: “We would also recommend that those choosing to store significantly valuable items within their home invest in robust security measures such as safes, alarms and motion-activated lighting.

“In addition, where possible we encourage the use of safety deposit boxes outwith your home address, or if this is not a viable option, then please consider using a safe storage option, which is approved by your insurer.

“A range of useful crime prevention advice is available on our website by visiting www.scotland.police.uk.”

Anyone with information on the incidents can contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

