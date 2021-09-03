News / Scotland Man arrested after woman falls to her death from Arthur’s Seat By Press Association September 3 2021, 2.32pm Ambulance and fire services attended the scene at Arthur’s Seat (Danny Lawson/PA) A man has been arrested after a woman died in a fall from Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh. Police said they received a report that the 31-year-old had fallen from the landmark at around 9pm on Thursday. Ambulance and fire services attended but the woman died at the scene. Her death is being treated as suspicious. In a statement, Police Scotland said: “A 27-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Man arrested in connection with death of Glenrothes woman Jane Fitzpatrick Police probe unexplained death of man, 60, in Aberdour Man dies after collapsing at Carnoustie Links golf course Kirkcaldy Esplanade body: Police confirm unexplained death of man, 35