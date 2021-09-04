News / Scotland Man charged after woman’s body found in car By Press Association September 4 2021, 11.32am A man was arrested on Friday (David Cheskin/PA) A man has been charged following the death of a woman whose body was found in a car in Fife. Police were called to Cable Road in Glenrothes, Fife, on the morning of August 9 and the body of Jane Fitzpatrick, 48, was found in a vehicle. On Friday, Police Scotland said a 35-year-old man had been arrested in connection with her death. He has now been charged and is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Cout on Monday. Police said a full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Man charged by police in connection with Jane Fitzpatrick death Friday court round-up — ‘Rather strange’ paedo squabble and a sticky situation Appeal for witnesses after fatal suspected homophobic attack Man arrested after woman falls to her death from Arthur’s Seat