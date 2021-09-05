Biker who died in Dumfries and Galloway crash named

A motorcyclist who died in a crash in Dumfries and Galloway has been named by police.

Steven Armstrong, 52, was killed after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car near Annan on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Armstrong was from Lockerbie.

The 31-year-old man driving the car was uninjured, police said.

The crash took place on the B6357 road near the junction with the A75 shortly after midday.

Road Policing officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road crash which occurred on the B6357 Annan to Jedburgh Road, near to its junction with the A75 Gretna to Stranraer Road, Annan, on Saturday, 4 September, 2021.

Sergeant Bob McNay said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly lost his life and those directly affected by this collision.

“The investigation into the incident is ongoing and we are asking for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the events to please come forward.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage which captures the vehicles at the time of the collision, or shortly before, to get in contact as they may be able to assist our enquiries.

“If you have any information, please contact police on 101, quoting incident 1480 of September 4.”