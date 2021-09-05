Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Biker who died in Dumfries and Galloway crash named

By Press Association
September 5 2021, 11.30am
Steven Armstrong died following a crash on Saturday, police said (Police Scotland)
A motorcyclist who died in a crash in Dumfries and Galloway has been named by police.

Steven Armstrong, 52, was killed after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car near Annan on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Armstrong was from Lockerbie.

The 31-year-old man driving the car was uninjured, police said.

The crash took place on the B6357 road near the junction with the A75 shortly after midday.

Sergeant Bob McNay said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly lost his life and those directly affected by this collision.

“The investigation into the incident is ongoing and we are asking for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the events to please come forward.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage which captures the vehicles at the time of the collision, or shortly before, to get in contact as they may be able to assist our enquiries.

“If you have any information, please contact police on 101, quoting incident 1480 of September 4.”

