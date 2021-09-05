Sir Chris Hoy leads hundreds on charity cycle between Glasgow and Edinburgh

Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy has led hundreds in a charity ride between Glasgow and Edinburgh to raise money for homelessness.

More than £700,000 was raised to build two new villages for homeless people as part of the Break the Cycle campaign for the charity Social Bite.

The cyclists set off from the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome and cycled to the finish line in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Around 540 people took part, including former Scotland rugby player John Barclay.

Josh Littlejohn, founder of Social Bite, also took part in the ride.

Hundreds cycled between Glasgow and Edinburgh (Social Bite)

He said: “It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to cycle alongside a sporting hero like Sir Chris and the hundreds of other passionate supporters that completed the route alongside us.

“Having so many people support the cause is incredibly humbling and Sir Chris’ backing of this campaign has been a major boost in our efforts to raise money for two new villages for people in a situation of homelessness.”

Sir Chris said: “I’ve been a huge supporter of Social Bite and the incredible work it does for a number of years now.

“I’ve seen the positive impact the charity has on so many people’s lives and I’m really thankful to everyone who has been able to support the Break the Cycle campaign so far.

“It was fantastic to meet all the other cyclists and join them for the ride which will make such a difference to the lives of people experiencing homelessness.”