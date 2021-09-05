Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Company fined £150,000 for making half a million nuisance marketing calls

By Press Association
September 5 2021, 4.40pm
DialADeal Scotland Ltd broke the law by making unsolicited calls (Lewis Stickley/PA)
DialADeal Scotland Ltd broke the law by making unsolicited calls (Lewis Stickley/PA)

A Glasgow company has been fined £150,000 for making more than half a million nuisance marketing calls.

An investigation by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) found DialADeal Scotland Ltd (DDSL) broke the law by making unsolicited calls about non-existent Green Deal energy saving schemes.

These were about boiler and window replacement, loft insulation and home improvement grants.

The company phoned numbers which had been registered with the Telephone Preference Service (TPS) where people had not given their permission to receive them.

It disguised the telephone numbers they were calling from and used false trading names, the investigation found.

More than 500 complaints were made, one of the highest numbers received.

The calls were made between August 2019 and March 2020.

The ICO said it has ordered the company to stop making unsolicited marketing calls and blocked its attempt to be struck off the Companies House register to try to avoid paying the fine.

Complaints included the company saying they were a government department giving grants for insulation.

Another said DDSL claimed to be from the Home Advice Unit and that they were calling to see if people were eligible for some home improvements after recent bad weather.

Ken Macdonald, head of ICO Regions, said: ”DialADeal were breaking the law on a number of fronts: not only were they making calls to people without their permission, they were also hiding their identity using false names and spoof numbers.

“Calls about Green Deal schemes can be a real problem as people often believe they are legitimate but, thanks to the complaints made by the public, we’ve been able to take action.

“Companies making similar nuisance calls should take note, we use our powers where we see serious breaches of the law.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier