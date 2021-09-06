News / Scotland Man arrested after police officers ‘attacked with baseball bat’ By Press Association September 6 2021, 11.56am A man has been arrested after an alleged attack with a baseball bat (Andrew Milligan/PA) A man has been arrested after allegedly attacking two police officers with a baseball bat. Police confirmed one of the officers suffered a serious head injury during the alleged assault which happened in Paisley on Sunday. Officers were called to Murray Street at about 3.30pm after reports of a man causing a disturbance with a weapon. Two officers were then attacked at Gallow Green Road shortly after, police confirmed. A 27-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the incident. A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed no members of the public were injured in the incident and that enquiries are ongoing. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up