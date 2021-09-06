Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manhunt launched following alleged sexual assault in Fife park

By Press Association
September 6 2021, 3.22pm
Fife police have launched an investigation following an alleged sexual assault at a park in Dunfermline (David Cheskin/PA)
A manhunt has been launched after a sexual assault on a woman at a park in Fife.

The 42-year-old woman told police that the attack happened shortly before 12.30am in Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline on Monday, September 6.

The suspect is a man, described as slim, in his early to mid 20s, about 6ft tall and with dark hair. It is understood he was wearing pink or red shorts and possibly a hat at the time of the incident.

Detective Inspector Kelly McEwan, of Fife CID, said: “Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and we are appealing to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation.

“If you were in the area or noticed anyone matching this description around the time of the incident, please come forward and speak to officers.

“I would also ask anyone with possible dashcam or CCTV footage of the surrounding areas to contact police with any footage that may be of significance.”

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 0131 of Monday, 6 September, 2021.

