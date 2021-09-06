Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

More than half of Police Scotland officers would like to carry a gun, poll shows

By Press Association
September 7 2021, 12.06am
Police Scotland officers were asked if they would consider carrying a handgun (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Police Scotland officers were asked if they would consider carrying a handgun (Anthony Devlin/PA)

More than half of Scotland’s police officers suggested they would like to be able to carry a handgun, according to a new poll.

A survey by the Scottish Police Federation (SPF), asking officers to rank what extra equipment they would want, found that 53% would potentially like to be armed with a gun.

The option of carrying a Taser came out top, with 84% of the 1,698 respondents wanting to be equipped with one, with the same percentage of officers indicating they would also like a body-worn camera.

However, 47% explicitly stated they would not want to carry handguns, while 37% also said they would not want to be trained in their use.

Almost a quarter (22%) of officers who responded said they had been assaulted while working in the past three months and 40 had been attacked in the previous year.

Commenting on the survey, which was first published in the 1919 justice and social affairs magazine, chair of the SPF, David Hamilton, said: “This shows just how real the dangers are to police officers and how vulnerable they feel delivering policing in Scotland.

“The public will be aghast that 22% of our police officers have been assaulted on duty in the last three months.

“These are sons and daughters, mums and dads, each of whom has taken an oath to serve their communities and keep people safe, but communities have a duty to keep their officers safe, too.

“Perhaps the biggest shock is that 53% of our officers would like access to a handgun and a further seven per cent would be prepared to be trained in it if necessary.

“This demonstrates not just the frequency of attacks but the gravity of them, too.

“Officers consider knives to be the greatest risk to them and firearms are the appropriate last defence to being attacked by such lethal weapons.”

Deputy chief constable Fiona Taylor told the magazine that Police Scotland hoped to increase the number of Taser-trained officers by 1,500 over the next three years.

Ms Taylor said: “Policing by the consent of our communities is a core element of Police Scotland’s principles and there are no plans to move away from being an unarmed service which has an armed capability.”

She added: “Being assaulted is not simply part of the job and tackling the concerning trend of increasing assaults on officers and staff is a priority.

“The chief constable has underlined his commitment to supporting operational capabilities by providing our people with the tools they need to do their jobs and he has also committed to continuing our focus on officer and staff safety.

“We have improved our infrastructure to support more take-up of existing taser provision and work is underway to uplift the number of Taser-trained officers by 1,500 over the next three years.

“We are providing armed officers with body-worn video and have recently undertaken consultation on a wider rollout of this important kit.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier