Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Scots-based charity now feeds two million of world’s poorest children

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 12.07am
Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow founder and CEO of Marys Meals pictured next to mugs similar to those used by children receiving Marys Meals (Chris Watt/PA)
Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow founder and CEO of Marys Meals pictured next to mugs similar to those used by children receiving Marys Meals (Chris Watt/PA)

A Scots-headquartered global school meals charity says it is now feeding more than two million of the world’s poorest children across 19 countries.

Mary’s Meals said it will mark the occasion in the remote desert region of Turkana in Kenya, just one of the areas where its meals nourish children living in poverty.

The charity, registered in Dalmally, Argyll, delivers food to children in schools to allow the most vulnerable to attend lessons and concentrate in class, boosting their chances of improving their lives.

Founder and chief executive Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, said the milestone was an “an amazing moment in the Mary’s Meals story” and thanked people who donated for their “overwhelming” generosity.

He said:” I thank you with all my heart on behalf of each of those children, for every bit of hard work, for every gift given, for all those unique things each person brings to this enormous Mary’s Meals’ table.

“For every one of those children that ate today, many more are still waiting for Mary’s Meals to come to their school, so we go on. But this happy day shows us that this vision of ours is possible.”

Gift, 11, from Zambia, wants to be a doctor (Mary’s Meals/PA)

The charity began its global school feeding operation with 200 pupils in Malawi in 2002 – and now a third of primary school kids in the country are fed by its local volunteers, Mary’s Meals said.

One child being fed by the charity is 11-year-old Gift, a pupil at Kabila Primary School in Zambia who used to skip class to scavenge for scraps.

But now he enjoys a mug of vitamin-enriched porridge every day at school and says he does not feel hungry at school any more.

He said: “I want to make a better future for myself. School is the only way to do that. When I finish school, I want to be a doctor and I want to be in a position where I can help my family.”

The landmark of two million children being fed by the charity will be celebrated in an online event at 7pm and can be accessed at: marysmeals.org/2-million

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier