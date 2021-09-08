Police launch probe after two-year-old girl falls from flat window

Police are investigating after a two-year-old girl was injured after falling from a flat window.

She is said to be in a stable condition in hospital after the incident in Craighead Way, Barrhead, East Renfrewshire last Thursday evening.

Police Scotland said on Wednesday they are investigating the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police received report of a two-year-old girl who was injured after falling from the window of a flat on Craighead Way in Barrhead around 8.25pm on Thursday September 2, 2021.

“Emergency services attended and she was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, where her condition is described as stable.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.”