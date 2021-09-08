Warning of thunderstorms and potential flooding to follow mini heatwave

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for Scotland following a mini heatwave.

Heavy downpours and flooding are expected in places across the country on Thursday between 10am and 8pm.

The Met Office has warned the downpours could cause flooding in some areas which could lead to property damage and disruption to travel.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued flood alerts for the following regions: Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire and Arran, Caithness and Sutherland, Central, Dumfries and Galloway, Dundee and Angus, Easter Ross and Great Glen, Edinburgh and Lothians, Fife, Findhorn Nairn Moray and Speyside, Scottish Borders, Skye and Lochaber, Tayside, West Central Scotland, Wester Ross and Western Isles.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning updated ⚠️ Thursday 10:00 – 20:00 Thunderstorms developing widely across the UK Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/4vpMHr7dwX — Met Office (@metoffice) September 8, 2021

The weather warning comes as Scotland is likely to record the hottest September day it has seen in more than 100 years.

Met Office meteorologist, Marco Petagna, said if a temperature of more than 28.1C is recorded in Scotland on Wednesday, it would be Scotland’s hottest September day since 1906.

The rest of the UK has basked in the end of summer heat this week with the highest temperature recorded on Tuesday reaching 30.7C at Gogerddan, in Dyfed, Wales, according to the Met Office.

Highs of 30.4C were recorded in west London and 30.3C at Pershore in Worcestershire.