Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Legal action launched to strip care home’s registration after ‘serious concerns’

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 2.32pm
The watchdog said the move follows the home’s failure to make any improvements following a critical inspection in July (PA)
The watchdog said the move follows the home’s failure to make any improvements following a critical inspection in July (PA)

A care watchdog has launched legal action seeking to cancel a care home’s registration due to “serious and significant concerns” about the quality of care

The Care Inspectorate has applied to Dumfries Sheriff Court to seeking cancellation of the registration for the firm behind Singleton Park Care Home near Lockerbie, Dumfries and Galloway.

The watchdog said the move follows the home’s failure to make any improvements following a critical inspection in July.

Inspectors held an unannounced inspection visit at the home in Courance on July 20 and 21 and identified significant concerns.

They issued an improvement notice requiring “safe and effective management, leadership and oversight of the care home” as well as “improved working practices and care of people in the home”.

However, further inspection and monitoring found the care home provider had failed to meet any of the required improvements in the notice and further serious concerns were also identified.

A Care Inspectorate spokesman said: “An inspection has identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents at Singleton Park Care Home in Lockerbie.

“We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for residents, their loved ones and staff at the home.

“However, our first priority is always the health, safety and wellbeing of residents.”

He added: “Because of this, we have today submitted an application to the sheriff court seeking cancellation of the provider’s registration of this care home.

“This could allow new care arrangements to be put in place for residents of the home.

“We are working closely with partners including Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership and the Scottish Government to ensure that residents experience appropriate care that meets their needs during this difficult time.”

A member of staff at the home said no one would be making any comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier