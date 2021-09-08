Highlands academy closes due to large number of staff self-isolating

An academy in the Scottish Highlands has closed due to a large number of staff having to self-isolate.

Dingwall Academy, one of the region’s largest secondary schools, had to close at lunchtime on Wednesday due to a “significant number” of Covid-19 cases.

Highland Council said a group of staff have been identified as close contacts and a decision will be made later today on when the school will reopen.

A spokesperson from Highland Council said: “Letters were issued to parents earlier today and all necessary action has been taken at the school.

“The Highland Council continues to work in partnership with NHS Highland’s Health Protection Team.”

The news comes as Scotland recorded 17 new coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of 5,810 people have tested positive since the day before bringing the total number of cases to 480,824.

According to the National Records of Scotland (NRS), 10,612 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in March last year.

The latest data shows 58 fatalities which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate were registered in the week from August 30 to September 5 – an increase of 10 on the previous week.

Of the latest deaths, 17 people were aged under 65, 12 were aged 65-74, and 29 were 75 or older.

There were 10 deaths in Glasgow City and six each in North Lanarkshire and City of Edinburgh.

The latest data confirms 42 people died in hospital, eight in care homes and seven at home.