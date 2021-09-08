Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021
News / Scotland

Man arrested and charged after lorry hits house in East Kilbride

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 3.43pm
The man is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Thursday (Danny Lawson/PA)
A man has been charged after a lorry ploughed into a house.

The 33-year-old was arrested and charged over the incident on Lancaster Crescent in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, which happened at about 11.25pm on Monday, said Police Scotland.

He is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Images from the scene show extensive damage to the property, with the house’s brickwork, doors and windows caved inward and bricks scattered on the floor.

No-one was injured but nearby residents were evacuated amid fears over damage to the house.

