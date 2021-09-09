Woman injured in hit-and-run by car with L plates

A woman is in hospital after being struck by a car with L plates which then failed to stop.

The hit-and-run happened in Livingston at around 11.50am on Wednesday and involved a small vehicle with learner driver plates attached, police said.

Emergency services attended and the 28-year-old woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick, of Police Scotland’s Livingston Road Policing Unit, said: “Thankfully the woman involved has not sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of this crash and we are appealing to the public to help trace the driver responsible.

“The road runs near to an industrial estate and the car involved had learning plates attached to the vehicle.

“I am asking anyone who was in the area or has any information that could assist with our inquiries to come forward and speak to officers.

“I would also ask if there are any other motorists with possible dashcam footage that may help with our investigation to contact police.”

Police can be contacted by phoning 101.