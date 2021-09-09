Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman injured in hit-and-run by car with L plates

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 10.52am
Police are appealing for witnesses (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A woman is in hospital after being struck by a car with L plates which then failed to stop.

The hit-and-run happened in Livingston at around 11.50am on Wednesday and involved a small vehicle with learner driver plates attached, police said.

Emergency services attended and the 28-year-old woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick, of Police Scotland’s Livingston Road Policing Unit, said: “Thankfully the woman involved has not sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of this crash and we are appealing to the public to help trace the driver responsible.

“The road runs near to an industrial estate and the car involved had learning plates attached to the vehicle.

“I am asking anyone who was in the area or has any information that could assist with our inquiries to come forward and speak to officers.

“I would also ask if there are any other motorists with possible dashcam footage that may help with our investigation to contact police.”

Police can be contacted by phoning 101.

