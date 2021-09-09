Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police appeal for witnesses after man is stabbed by gang of youths in park

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 4.49pm
Police are hunting for witnesses to the attack in Queen’s Park, Glasgow (David Cheskin/PA)
A man was stabbed after a disagreement with a pack of teenagers as he walked through a Glasgow park with his girlfriend, police said.

The 27-year-old was with his partner in Queen’s Park in the city’s Southside when he was set upon by a gang of about 15 youths, described as Asian and between 14 and 16 years old, said Police Scotland.

He is in a serious but stable condition at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after being punched, kicked and stabbed near the park’s bandstand at about 8pm on Wednesday, the force added.

The gang of teenagers fled the scene.

Detective Constable James Johnston, of Cathcart CID, said: “Although initially there was an altercation, there was absolutely no reason for this level of violence and for the man to be stabbed.

“Thankfully, a number of people came to the aid of the man and his partner and called an ambulance.”

He appealed for witnesses and anyone with mobile phone footage to come forward, saying the area would have been busy as it was the warmest September day in more than a century.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference 2645 of September 8, or Crimstoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.

