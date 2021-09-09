Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Innovation distillery’ opens in Highlands

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 12.03am
The distillery is situated on the Dornoch Firth (Glenmorangie/PA)
A distillery conceived as a whisky makers’ playground has opened on the Dornoch Firth.

Glenmorangie said the team at its new “innovation distillery” will seek to redefine all aspects of whisky-making, creating “game-changing, spirit-led single malts” with appeal for whisky lovers around the world.

The distillery features a 20-metre high still house which offers visitors a glimpse of its two copper stills through glass walls.

Above the still house is a purpose-built sensory laboratory where director of whisky creation Dr Bill Lumsden and his team will study raw spirit, rather than the mature spirit they would more usually work with, and carry out experiments.

Whisky stills
The stills can be seen through the glass walls (Glenmorangie/PA)

The Lighthouse innovation distillery has been supported by a £1 million research and development grant from Scottish Enterprise.

Thomas Moradpour, president and chief executive of The Glenmorangie Company, said: “Global demand for Glenmorangie is growing significantly.

“The first of its kind, our Lighthouse experimental distillery is the keystone of our plans to stay at the forefront of taste innovation.

“By giving our talented creation team free rein, we will welcome even more consumers worldwide to enjoy delicious whiskies.”

The innovation distillery stands at the heart of Glenmorangie’s Highland Distillery near Tain.

The Lighthouse will be partly powered by biogas, created in Glenmorangie’s own anaerobic digestion plant, from the by-products of distillation.

Neil Francis, interim managing director of Scottish Development International at Scottish Enterprise, said: “The Scotch whisky industry is one of our country’s proudest success stories and most famous exports, which is why Scottish Enterprise was pleased to support Glenmorangie in delivering this unique, dedicated innovation facility.

“In such a competitive industry, the ability to bring exciting new products to global markets quicker than ever will undoubtedly boost the company’s success, benefiting both the local community and the wider Scottish economy.”

