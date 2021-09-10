Man charged with murder over death in Dundee

A man has been charged with murder following a death in Dundee.

Michael King is accused of killing a man who was pronounced dead at a property in Ballindean Terrace, Dundee, on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday where he was also charged with assaulting or impeding a police officer.

Mr King made no plea and has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance within the next eight days.

Formal identification of the dead man is yet to take place.

Detective Chief Inspector Keith Duncan said specialist officers are supporting the deceased’s family and there continues to be an increased police presence in the area.

He added: “Anyone with any concerns should speak to officers.”