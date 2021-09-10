Family pay tribute to ‘much loved’ man found dead at his Dundee home

The family of a man found dead at his home have said he was “much loved”.

Lee Small was found with serious injuries at his home address in Ballindean Terrace, Dundee, on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has since been charged with murder and police investigations into Mr Small’s death are ongoing.

Mr Small’s family made the following statement: “Lee was a much loved son, father, brother, cousin, uncle and friend to many.

“His loss will be sorely felt by us all.

“We would ask that we are given privacy to come to terms with our loss at this time.”

Michael King has been charged with murder in connection to Mr Small’s death.

The 27-year-old appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday where he made no plea.

He has been remanded in custody and will reappear in court within the next eight days.