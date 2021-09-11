News / Scotland Teenage boy killed in early hours hit and run By Press Association September 11 2021, 12.15pm The 18-year-old was taken to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but later died (Jane Barlow/PA) A teenage boy has died in a hit and run in the early hours of Saturday. The 18-year-old was struck by a vehicle on Crow Road, Glasgow, which failed to stop, Police Scotland said. Emergency services attended the scene between Anniesland Cross and Southbrae Drive shortly after midnight. The 18-year-old was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Crow Road, Glasgow around 12.20am on Saturday September 11 2021 to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. “An 18-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. “Inquiries are continuing and the road remains closed.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up