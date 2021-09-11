Covid-19 hospital patients at highest level since late February

The number of coronavirus patients in hospital in Scotland has hit its highest level since late February.

The latest figures published by the Scottish Government on Saturday recorded 10 coronavirus-linked deaths and 4,289 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The figures indicated there were 985 people with recently confirmed Covid-19 in hospital, up eight on the previous day.

This is the highest figure since February 24 but remains well below the second-wave peak of 2,053 in January.

2,947,869 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 4,298 to 498,745 Sadly 10 more people who tested positive have died (8,242 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/ma9yLfLvWq — Scottish Government (@scotgov) September 11, 2021

Of the 985 people in hospital, 83 were in intensive care, up one on the previous day.

The test positivity rate was 10.9%, down from 11.1% the previous day

The death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 8,242.

A total of 4,137,710 people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination and 3,769,320 have received their second dose.