Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Police call on hit-and-run driver to ‘do the right thing’ over teenager’s death

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 3.01pm
Police are appealing for witnesses (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are appealing for witnesses (David Cheskin/PA)

Police have appealed to a hit-and-run driver to turn themselves in after a teenage crash victim died.

The 18-year-old was struck by a car on Crow Road, Glasgow, in the early hours of Saturday.

The light-coloured car, possibly a Mercedes A Class, failed to stop following the incident at around 12.20am and continued driving south.

The teenager was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police Sergeant Scott Sutherland said: “This incident has left a young man dead and it is vital we trace the car involved.

“The vehicle may have some damage and appears to have lost the Mercedes badge from its bonnet.

“I would appeal directly to the driver of the vehicle involved, asking them to do the right thing and contact us as a matter of urgency.

“If anyone was in the area at the time, or has dash cam footage showing the crash or vehicle involved, or has any knowledge of the current whereabouts of the vehicle,  I urge them to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0120 of 11 September 21.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier