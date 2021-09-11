Police call on hit-and-run driver to ‘do the right thing’ over teenager’s death

Police have appealed to a hit-and-run driver to turn themselves in after a teenage crash victim died.

The 18-year-old was struck by a car on Crow Road, Glasgow, in the early hours of Saturday.

The light-coloured car, possibly a Mercedes A Class, failed to stop following the incident at around 12.20am and continued driving south.

The teenager was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

We're appealing for witnesses after an 18-year-old man was killed in a crash on Crow Road around 12.20am this morning. The car failed to stop at the scene. Anyone with info is urged to call 101 quoting incident no. 0120 of 11 Sept 21

Police Sergeant Scott Sutherland said: “This incident has left a young man dead and it is vital we trace the car involved.

“The vehicle may have some damage and appears to have lost the Mercedes badge from its bonnet.

“I would appeal directly to the driver of the vehicle involved, asking them to do the right thing and contact us as a matter of urgency.

“If anyone was in the area at the time, or has dash cam footage showing the crash or vehicle involved, or has any knowledge of the current whereabouts of the vehicle, I urge them to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0120 of 11 September 21.”