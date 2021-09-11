Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Motorcyclist killed in A75 crash named by police

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 3.27pm
Nicholas Wylie, known to friends as Nick Leo Forbes, died in a crash on September 1 (Police Scotland/PA)
Nicholas Wylie, known to friends as Nick Leo Forbes, died in a crash on September 1 (Police Scotland/PA)

Police have confirmed the name of a motorcyclist who died after his bike left the road and dropped down an embankment next to a loch.

Nicholas Wylie, known to friends as Nick Leo Forbes, was travelling west on the A75 St Fillans to Lochearnhead road, skirting Loch Earn, when the crash happened at around 7.50pm on Wednesday September 1.

Emergency services attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 27-year-old from Falkirk was riding a black Kawasaki ZXD7F at the time of the crash.

Police said he was passionate about track cycling and motorcycling.

Police Sergeant David Marr said “Officers have spoken to several witnesses, but are still looking to speak to anyone who was in Nick’s company on the evening of Wednesday September 1 in the Stirlingshire area and who hasn’t contacted the police.

“Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact Forth Valley Road Policing Unit on 101 and quote incident number 3199 of September 1 2021.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier