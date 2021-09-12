Second person arrested following death of man in Dundee

A second person has been arrested following the death of a man in Dundee.

Lee Small was found with serious injuries at his home address in Ballindean Terrace on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michael King, 27, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday charged with Mr Small’s murder.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody pending a further court hearing.

Police Scotland have now charged a second man in connection with Mr Small’s death.

The 30-year-old is due to appear at the same sheriff court on Monday.

Mr Small’s family have paid tribute to him as a “much-loved son, father, brother, cousin, uncle and friend to many”.

They added: “His loss will be sorely felt by us all.”