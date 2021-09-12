Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Fundraiser for teenager killed in hit-and-run reaches nearly £6,000 to support grieving family

By Press Association
September 12 2021, 6.41pm Updated: September 12 2021, 7.05pm
Police Scotland (Police Scotland/PA)
Police Scotland (Police Scotland/PA)

Friends of an 18-year-old killed in a hit-and-run have raised nearly £6,000 for his grieving family, who paid tribute to the “treasured, well-loved and respected” young man.

Aidan Pilkington was fatally struck down by a car on Crow Road in Glasgow in the early hours of Saturday, just days before he was due to move away to Dundee for university.

Aidan Pilkington was just days away from moving to Dundee for university (Family Handout/Police Scotland)

The light-coloured car, possibly a Mercedes A Class, failed to stop following the incident at around 12.20am and continued driving south.

Mr Pilkington was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A man, aged 19, has been arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further investigation, said Police Scotland on Sunday.

A tribute from Mr Pilkington’s family released by the force said: “Aidan was treasured by his family, and well-loved and respected by his friends and community.

“Aidan left Hyndland Secondary School in the summer, and was going to be moving to Dundee next Saturday to attend Dundee University.

“He created a bright future for himself and was really looking forward to these opportunities and challenges. It is very cruel that he has been robbed of his life in this way.

“The family would like to thank friends, in particular Aidan’s friends, and the wider community, for their love, support, and kindness.”

Colleagues at the McDonald’s on Crow Road, in Partick, where Mr Pilkington reportedly worked, started the online fundraiser “to support his family and everyone who cared about him”.

“RIP Aidan, we will all miss you and you’ll be forever in our hearts”, said the Gofundme page which had collected £5,880 as of 6.30pm on Sunday.

Sergeant Scott Sutherland from Road Policing said: “The car involved has now been traced, and a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident. He’s been released pending further investigation.

“We would like to thank everyone who has got in touch with us so far regarding the appeal, and urge anyone who has information, but has yet to contact us, to call 101 quoting incident reference number 0120 of September 11.”

The fundraiser for Mr Pilkington is here: https://uk.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-aidan-pilkington?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_3bwg+in-memory-of-aidan-pilkington

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]