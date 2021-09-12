Man charged with ‘road traffic offences’ after five pedestrians hit by car

A man has been charged with “road traffic offences” after five pedestrians were struck by a car, Police Scotland said.

The 36-year-old was arrested and charged over the incident, which happened on Rose Street in Edinburgh shortly before 1am on Sunday.

Three women – aged 37, 22 and 65 – and two men, aged 39 and 60, were taken to hospital but it is understood only one pedestrian remains in hospital as of Sunday night.

The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, said Police Scotland.