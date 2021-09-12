News / Scotland Man charged with ‘road traffic offences’ after five pedestrians hit by car By Press Association September 12 2021, 10.12pm (David Cheskin/PA) A man has been charged with “road traffic offences” after five pedestrians were struck by a car, Police Scotland said. The 36-year-old was arrested and charged over the incident, which happened on Rose Street in Edinburgh shortly before 1am on Sunday. Three women – aged 37, 22 and 65 – and two men, aged 39 and 60, were taken to hospital but it is understood only one pedestrian remains in hospital as of Sunday night. The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, said Police Scotland. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Five teenagers and a woman arrested after fatal stabbing in town centre fight Five pedestrians in hospital after alleged hit and run Man arrested and charged after lorry hits house in East Kilbride Hunt for witnesses after two men left with head injuries in unprovoked attack