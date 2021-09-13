Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Woman, 77, injured in August crash has died

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 1.41pm Updated: September 13 2021, 2.32pm
Margaret Henderson died following the crash (Police Scotland/PA)
A woman who was seriously injured in a crash on a country road last month has died, police have said.

Margaret Henderson was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with life-threatening injuries following the collision on the A82, near Luss, on Saturday August 28.

Police said the 77-year-old, from Kirkintilloch, died on Wednesday September 8 from medical complications.

Two men, aged 51 and 76, were also injured in the two-vehicle crash.

Police are appealing for information about the incident in Argyll and Bute.

Sergeant Nicola Taylor said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Margaret and inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 2591 of Saturday August 28, 2021.

