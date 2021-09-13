Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Police appeal following attempted murder in Glasgow

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 4.43pm
Police launch an appeal to the public following an attempted murder in Glasgow (David Cheskin/PA)
Police launch an appeal to the public following an attempted murder in Glasgow (David Cheskin/PA)

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted murder in Glasgow.

A 62-year-old man was attacked in Whitevale Street, near to Slatefield Street, Dennistoun, at about 8.30pm on Friday night.

He remains in a serious condition in Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for life-changing injuries.

Police are searching for two men in connection to the attempted murder.

One suspect is a white man between 40 to 50 years old and who was wearing a black puffer jacket, black trousers and shoes at the time of the attack.

The second suspect is also a white man with short brown hair and was seen wearing a black jumper and blue denims.

Officers confirmed two women were with the suspects at the time of the incident.

So far, police have found the suspects and two women had been on a number 60 First bus travelling from Clydebank to Easterhouse.

The two men then got off in Armadale Street before walking along Duke Street to Whitevale Street where they carried out their attack.

Detective Inspector Cheryl Kelly, Shettleston CID said: “This was a horrendous and unprovoked attack on the man.

“His attackers assaulted him repeatedly before running off.

“The two suspects were in the company of two women, one of whom was wearing a quite distinctive bright yellow jacket.”

She added: “Officers have been making inquiries and checking CCTV in the area but are still keen to hear from anyone who saw the attack or who recognises the descriptions of those involved or who has any information that will assist our investigation.”

Information can be passed to officers at Shettleston Police Station via 101 quoting reference number 3687 of September 10 2021 when calling.

Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier