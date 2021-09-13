Second man charged with murder after death in Dundee

A second man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a man in Dundee.

Lee Small was found with serious injuries at his home address in Ballindean Terrace on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thomas Henderson, 30, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday and was charged with murder.

Henderson, from Dundee, made no plea and was remanded in custody.

He will appear again within the next eight days.

On Friday, Michael King, 27, appeared at the same court also charged with Mr Small’s murder.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody pending a further court hearing.

Mr Small’s family previously paid tribute to him as a “much-loved son, father, brother, cousin, uncle and friend to many”.