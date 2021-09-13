Man, 36, charged after five pedestrians hit by car in Edinburgh

A man has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after five pedestrians were hit by a car in Edinburgh city centre.

Mohamed Bouhnika, 36, was arrested and charged after the incident which happened in Rose Street shortly before 1am on Sunday.

Three women – aged 37, 22 and 65 – and two men, aged 39 and 60, were taken to hospital but it is understood only one pedestrian remained in hospital as of Sunday night.

Bouhnika, from Edinburgh, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday where he was also charged with driving over the limit and failing to stop and give his name and address to the police.

He made no plea and has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance which will take place in the next eight days.