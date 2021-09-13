Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police appeal for witnesses after car hits two teenage boys

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 6.36pm
Police appeal launched after two teenage boys were struck by a car in Dumbarton (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are appealing for witnesses after two teenagers were hit by a car.

The boys, aged 15, were standing at the entrance to Castlehill Park in Dumbarton – known locally as The Money – when a blue car struck them at about 9.10pm on Sunday.

One of the boys was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow for a serious injury to his foot and the other boy suffered a minor knee injury.

The car is believed to have been a blue Ford Mondeo.

Detective Sergeant Barry Convery, based at Clydebank, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who perhaps saw the car in the area around that time being driven suspiciously to contact us.

“We’re also appealing for any information surrounding the incident.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3539 of September 12 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

