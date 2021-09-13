Police appeal for witnesses after car hits two teenage boys

Police are appealing for witnesses after two teenagers were hit by a car.

The boys, aged 15, were standing at the entrance to Castlehill Park in Dumbarton – known locally as The Money – when a blue car struck them at about 9.10pm on Sunday.

One of the boys was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow for a serious injury to his foot and the other boy suffered a minor knee injury.

The car is believed to have been a blue Ford Mondeo.

Detective Sergeant Barry Convery, based at Clydebank, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who perhaps saw the car in the area around that time being driven suspiciously to contact us.

“We’re also appealing for any information surrounding the incident.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3539 of September 12 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.