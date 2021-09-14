Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Judges to consider rehabilitation when sentencing young people

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 12.05am
Courts will be required to consider rehabilitation when they sentence young people (Jane Barlow/PA)
Courts will be required to take rehabilitation into account as the primary consideration when sentencing young people under a new guideline.

The Scottish Sentencing Council said it recognises that young people have a greater capacity for change and believes that a more “individualistic approach” is appropriate for those aged under 25.

It is hoped that giving more consideration to rehabilitation will help to reduce reoffending among young people.

However, the guideline makes it clear that while rehabilitation is a primary consideration when sentencing a young person, other purposes of sentencing, such as punishment and protection of the public, are also relevant.

The Sentencing Young People guideline will be submitted to the High Court for approval this month and follows a public consultation on the issue last year.

Lady Dorrian, Lord Justice Clerk and chairwoman of the council, said: “The sentencing of young people is a complex and challenging exercise which requires a more individualistic approach, with a need to take the unique personal circumstances of the young person and their intellectual and emotional maturity into account.

“The guideline explains this and sets out the approach courts should adopt when carrying out that exercise.

“The views expressed in the consultation echo those expressed by members of the public in independent research that rehabilitation should be a primary consideration when sentencing a young person.

“The council’s hope and expectation is that through greater emphasis on rehabilitation, encouraging the use of review hearings, such as for those carrying out unpaid work, and increased use of the children’s hearings system for those under 18, the guideline will bring long-term social and economic benefits by promoting reduced reoffending.”

Subject to the High Court’s approval, the guideline will apply to the sentencing of all those under the age of 25 at the date of their plea of guilty or when a finding of guilt is made against them.

The council said its decision was based on compelling scientific evidence on the development of cognitive maturity.

The guideline provides clearer guidance on how the assessment of a young person’s maturity has a bearing on culpability, and gives more clarity on how the impact on victims is to be taken in account.

It highlights the need to take into account factors common to many young people who commit offences, such as experience of trauma, including traumatic bereavement, and high levels of adverse childhood experiences.

However, it makes it clear that the full range of sentencing options will remain open to courts when sentencing a young person.

It has also been restructured to make it clearer at which point courts should consider particular matters and why.

Lady Dorrian said: “We are satisfied having commissioned independent research that there is sufficient evidence to adopt a different approach to sentencing for those under 25.

“We fully considered all the views expressed, including those which did not support this specific proposal. The weight of the evidence on brain development, together with how this can be affected by factors such as trauma or adverse childhood experiences, has persuaded us that a more individualistic approach to the sentencing of those under 25 is necessary and appropriate in order to support rehabilitation and help to reduce reoffending.

“Courts will consider these factors while also taking account of the harm caused to the victim, before arriving at an appropriate sentence.”

