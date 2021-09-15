Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cyclist who died in Aberdeenshire named

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 1.21pm
Liam Finlayson, 35, died after falling from his bicycle (Police Scotland/PA)
Police have named a cyclist who died after falling off his bicycle on a rural road in Aberdeenshire.

Liam Alexander Finlayson, 35, from Inverurie, was cycling on the B9126 near Kirkton of Skene on Sunday afternoon when he came off his bike and landed on the side of the road.

Members of the public stopped to help Mr Finlayson and paramedics attended the incident but he died at the scene.

The driver of a 4×4 vehicle that had been sought in a previous police appeal had now been spoken to, officers said.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police by phoning 101.

