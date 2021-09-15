Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Attempted murder probe launched after man found seriously injured

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 4.39pm
Police are appealing for information over the attack in Maryhill, Glasgow (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted murder in Glasgow.

A 41-year-old man was attacked in Dalsholm Road, Maryhill, on Saturday at about 4.15pm.

He is currently being treated for serious injuries in hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Officers have so far established that two people got out of a car and assaulted the victim in what they believe to be a targeted attack.

A further person, the driver, remained in the vehicle at the time of the assault.

The two attackers were wearing dark clothing, dark baseball caps and both had high-viz yellow vests on, police confirmed.

A black Ford Kuga car was seen in the area at the time of the incident and was later found burnt out on a cycle path near Kelso Street and Dumbarton Road.

The vehicle has been seized by police and is undergoing examination.

As part of their ongoing enquiries, officers have set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information that could assist them in their investigation.

The Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) is a website that gives people access to a form allowing them to send information directly to the incident team based at Baird Street Police Station.

