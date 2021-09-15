Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man arrested in connection with Glasgow shooting death

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 9.03pm
John McGregor died after being shot in the Milton area of Glasgow (Police Scotland/PA)
A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Glasgow which left a father of five dead.

John McGregor, 44, was found badly wounded on Westray Street in the Milton area of the city on the evening of Thursday August 26.

He was left with critical injuries from the shooting and died in hospital two days later.

Officers believed it was a targeted attack at the time and launched an investigation.

Police confirmed one man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting, but inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3276 of Thursday August 26 or submit information directly to the major incident teams via the major incident public portal at

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S26-PO1

.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

