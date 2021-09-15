Man arrested in connection with Glasgow shooting death

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Glasgow which left a father of five dead.

John McGregor, 44, was found badly wounded on Westray Street in the Milton area of the city on the evening of Thursday August 26.

He was left with critical injuries from the shooting and died in hospital two days later.

Officers believed it was a targeted attack at the time and launched an investigation.

Police confirmed one man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting, but inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3276 of Thursday August 26 or submit information directly to the major incident teams via the major incident public portal at

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S26-PO1

.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.