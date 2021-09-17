News / Scotland Man remanded on murder charge after father of five shot dead By Press Association September 17 2021, 10.37am Malcolm McNee appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court charged with murder (Andrew Milligan/PA) A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a shooting in Glasgow left a father of five dead. John McGregor, 44, was found badly wounded on Westray Street in the Milton area on Thursday August 26. He was taken to hospital by emergency services but died two days later. Malcolm McNee, 59, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday and was charged with murder. McNee, from Stirling, also faces a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice. He made no plea and was remanded in custody. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Two men to face court on Lyra McKee murder charge Man arrested in connection with Glasgow shooting death Attempted murder probe launched after man found seriously injured Man, 36, charged after five pedestrians hit by car in Edinburgh