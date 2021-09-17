Oil tanker crashes into car and shop in Highlands village

An oil tanker crashed into a car then a building in a village in the Scottish Highlands.

Two people were involved in the collision shortly before 1pm on Thursday in the town centre of Beauly, which is around 15 miles from Inverness.

The pair were inside the lorry, with one able to get out themselves while the other was helped by firefighters and treated by ambulance staff at the scene.

Emergency services did not immediately provide an update on the condition of the pair, which the fire service described as “casualties”.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, in whose constituency the crash happened, said on Twitter: “This is really concerning, and my thoughts are with anybody who has been hurt.

“I’m monitoring the situation and can offer any help to the business affected.”

The shop which the tanker crashed into was empty, said the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 12.47pm on Thursday to reports of an incident involving a tanker and a property at High Street, The Square, Beauly.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances and specialist resources to the area where a tanker had collided with a vacant building.

“One casualty self-extricated from the vehicle and one casualty was removed from the vehicle and handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Crews are currently still at the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said High Street in Beauly had been closed after the tanker hit a car then the shop.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for further information.