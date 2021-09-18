News / Scotland Man dies following disturbance at restaurant By Press Association September 18 2021, 1.17pm A man has died following a disturbance in Inverkeithing (David Cheskin/PA) A man has died after being seriously injured at a restaurant. The 44-year-old was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy after a disturbance at a premises in High Street, Inverkeithing, at about 4.35pm on Friday. Officers confirmed he died a short time later from his injuries. A police spokesman said a man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Inverkeithing death: Man to appear in court after police make arrest Man charged after disturbance in Fife restaurant leads to hospital death Police arrest 28-year-old man following disturbance at Perth address Police confirm death of man, 44, following Inverkeithing disturbance