Man killed in paragliding crash

A man has died and a woman has been seriously injured while paragliding in the Highlands.

The 54-year-old man died after crashing near Loch Na Gainmhich by the A894, about 14 miles from Lochinver, shortly before 4.45pm on Saturday.

A woman was also seriously injured in the collision, Police Scotland said.

A force spokesperson said: “Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing. The next of kin of those involved have been informed.”