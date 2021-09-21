Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Police arrest 14 during mass Orange walks in Glasgow

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 1.37pm
Members of the County Grand Orange Lodge take part in the annual Orange walk parade through the city centre of Glasgow (Robert Perry/PA)
Members of the County Grand Orange Lodge take part in the annual Orange walk parade through the city centre of Glasgow (Robert Perry/PA)

Police arrested 14 people during Orange walks in Glasgow at the weekend.

Arrests included “sectarian-related breach of the peace”, Police Scotland said.

Most were for anti-social behaviour and public disorder, the force added.

Orange Walks
Several roads across the city were closed (Robert Perry/PA)

Thousands of people took part in processions on Saturday which shut down city centre roads and prompted counter-protests.

Police repeated their condemnation of “outbreaks of racist and sectarian singing” by some supporting the processions and said they are investigating a number of “hateful” videos showing this.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, divisional commander for Greater Glasgow, said: “Officers in Glasgow made a total of 14 arrests during the Orange Order processions on Saturday, September 18, the offences were primarily for public disorder and acts of anti-social behaviour, but also included sectarian-related breach of the peace.

“There were outbreaks of racist and sectarian singing by some of those who attended to support the processions, this is utterly unacceptable and we completely condemn this behaviour.

“We are aware of videos circulating that show some of this hateful singing and are already investigating a number of these.

“Our main priority throughout the event was to maintain public safety and ensure minimum disruption to the wider public.”

Up to 800 police officers were deployed to manage the event, which involved marches through the city centre and past Catholic churches.

Orange Walks
Campaigners held a vigil outside St Benedict’s Church in Easterhouse, Glasgow (Robert Perry/PA)

Members of Call It Out, a campaign group opposing anti-Irish and anti-Catholic bigotry, held vigils outside churches on the routes.

In 2018 a Catholic priest was attacked outside St Alphonsus’ Church in the city as an Orange walk marched past.

Crowds lined the streets in the city centre for the marches on Saturday including on George Street and West George Street, and there was a large police presence at Glasgow Green where members of the parades gathered in the afternoon.

Glasgow City Council said 32 roads in the city had been closed off for the processions until the mid-afternoon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier