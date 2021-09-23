Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Scotland records highest number of centenarians

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 7.17pm
The figure is the highest on record (Joe Giddens/PA)
More people in Scotland are over the age of 100 than any other time, new figures show.

Data released by National Records of Scotland (NRS) on Thursday shows 960 centenarians currently live in Scotland.

The figure is a 13% rise from last year, and part of a consistent rise as elderly people in Scotland are living longer.

Women make up four times more of those over 100 than men, with 770 females and just 190 males.

Esther Roughsedge, the head of population and migration at NRS said: “The number of people in the oldest age groups has been steadily increasing.

“The latest figures show that as at June 2020 there were 960 people aged 100 and over in Scotland.

“This is the highest ever figure, and is 110 higher than the previous year’s figure.

“The rise is linked to the increase in the number of births that followed the end of the First World War.”

