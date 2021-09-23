Scotland records highest number of centenarians

More people in Scotland are over the age of 100 than any other time, new figures show.

Data released by National Records of Scotland (NRS) on Thursday shows 960 centenarians currently live in Scotland.

The figure is a 13% rise from last year, and part of a consistent rise as elderly people in Scotland are living longer.

Women make up four times more of those over 100 than men, with 770 females and just 190 males.

Esther Roughsedge, the head of population and migration at NRS said: “The number of people in the oldest age groups has been steadily increasing.

“The latest figures show that as at June 2020 there were 960 people aged 100 and over in Scotland.

“This is the highest ever figure, and is 110 higher than the previous year’s figure.

“The rise is linked to the increase in the number of births that followed the end of the First World War.”