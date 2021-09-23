Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Friends pay tribute to ‘most kind-hearted’ teenager who died after crash

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 7.54pm
Jay Morrison was rushed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but died later (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jay Morrison was rushed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but died later (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A teenager who died after his car left the road has been named by police as Jay Morrison as friends paid tribute online to “the most kind-hearted person”.

The 19-year-old, from Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, was driving a red Vauxhall Corsa last Friday at around 11.35pm on Nitshill Road in Glasgow’s south west.

Jay Morrison (Family Handout/Police Scotland)

He was rushed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with severe injuries after the incident near to the junction with Levern Bridge Road.

But he died in the early hours of Saturday.

Friends posted tributes to the teenager on Facebook, with one writing: “I’ve never experienced pain and hurt like this in my life. We love you more than you’ll ever know.”

Another wrote: “I am still lost for words. I’ll never get over that you’re gone.”

Sergeant Kenny Malaney, of Police Scotland’s Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Morrison at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 4182 of Friday, 17 September, 2021.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier