Unexplained death probe into human remains found following car blaze

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 11.47pm
Police are investigating the incident (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police are investigating the incident (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Human remains have been found in a burning car, sparking a police investigation into the unexplained death.

Officers were called to a report of a car on fire near to Jocks Loaning, in the Lincluden area of Dumfries, at around 8.15am on Wednesday.

Emergency services extinguished the fire, after which human remains were discovered in the grey Vauxhall Insignia.

Police are carrying out inquiries to confirm the identity of the deceased.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

Detective Inspector Craig Nicolson said: “A team of specialist officers are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and I am appealing to anyone, who may have information to assist the investigation, to please get in touch.

“I would particularly like to hear from any motorists with dash-cams who were travelling in the area of Lincluden Road, Priory Avenue, Glasgow Road (A76) or Jocks Loaning, between 7.30am and 8.15am on Wednesday September 22.

“I would also urge any local residents with private CCTV to check their footage during that time period in case they have anything which could be of significance.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 0517 of Wednesday September 22 2021.”

