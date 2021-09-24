Farm worker, 21, killed in quad bike crash

A 21-year-old woman has died in a quad bike accident on a farm in Dumfries and Galloway.

The farm worker came off the vehicle at Gerranton Farm near Castle Douglas on Wednesday shortly after 11am and was found by another staff member.

Emergency services were called, but the young woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and an investigation into her death is under way.

A spokesman for JR Heuchan and Son, the farm’s operator, said: “She went to look for a cow that hadn’t returned from the field and just never came back.

“A fellow worker found her.

“It’s a shock. She was an incredibly experienced worker and had worked on farms for years.”

A police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a 21-year-old injured after coming off a quad bike on a farm near Castle Douglas shortly after 11.15am on Wednesday September 22.

“Emergency services attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”