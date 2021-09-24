Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Farm worker, 21, killed in quad bike crash

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 8.52am Updated: September 24 2021, 9.33am
A 21-year-old farm worker has died after coming off her quad bike at a farm in Dumfries and Galloway (David Cheskin/PA)
A 21-year-old woman has died in a quad bike accident on a farm in Dumfries and Galloway.

The farm worker came off the vehicle at Gerranton Farm near Castle Douglas on Wednesday shortly after 11am and was found by another staff member.

Emergency services were called, but the young woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and an investigation into her death is under way.

A spokesman for JR Heuchan and Son, the farm’s operator, said: “She went to look for a cow that hadn’t returned from the field and just never came back.

“A fellow worker found her.

“It’s a shock. She was an incredibly experienced worker and had worked on farms for years.”

A police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a 21-year-old injured after coming off a quad bike on a farm near Castle Douglas shortly after 11.15am on Wednesday September 22.

“Emergency services attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

